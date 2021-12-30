Garda chief asks domestic abuse victims in Tipperary to reach out for support

Domestic abuse victims have been asked to reach out for support.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart appealed to people suffering domestic abuse and violence to seek support.

He made the plea when informing members of the Joint Policing Committee that domestic abuse had risen by 10% during 2021.

Chief Supt Smart said that the supports were there for people who found themselves in this position.

He said that people were getting more confident about coming forward and he also called on people who may be aware of domestic abuse to come forward in confidence.

“If you are concerned about somebody in the community let us know and we will figure out how to approach them and get them help,” said the garda chief.

“If you are in an abusive situation we want to help,” he said.

SUFFER IN SILENCE

Chairman of the JPC, Cllr Noel Coonan, said that the figure of a 10% increase may not seem a lot but that figure only represented the reported crime.

“A lot of people suffer in silence. Domestic abuse is a tragedy at any time of the year but particularly so at Christmas,” he said.

Cllr Pat English said the domestic abuse figures were concerning because that 10% increase was on top of an increase from the previous year.

Cllr Shane Lee said he was very concerned that domestic abuse was up by 10%.

CRIME FIGURES

Domestic abuse incidents in the Tipperary Division are up 10%. This includes barring, protection and safety orders.

ECONOMIC CRIME

Fraud and economic crimes are up 180% in the year to date including: deception + 128%; online fraud +502%; other fraud -25%.

PROPERTY CRIME

In terms of property crime, including robberies and burglaries, the figures are down from 1,173 incidents to 1,094 (-7%).

This includes Tipperary Town, -15% (144 to 123), Cahir +24% (124 to 154), Nenagh - 22% (279 to 218), Thurles -7% (242 to 226), Clonmel -3% (384 to 273).

BURGLARIES

For non aggravated burglary, the year to date for the division is -11% (242 to 216). Residential burglaries are up 1%, while non residential burglaries are down 38%.

This includes Tipperary Town +7% (29 to 37), Cahir -27% (30 to 22), Nenagh -7% (60 to 56), Thurles -35% (54 to 35), Clonmel +10% (69 to 76).

ASSAULTS

In terms of crimes against the person, including murders, assaults, harrassment and neglect, there was a slight increase, of 6% in the year to date, 485 incidents up to 515. Tipperary Town: -13% (61 to 53), Cahir -26% (74 to 55), Nenagh +7% (91 to 97), Thurles +48% (73 to 108), Clonmel +7% (189 to 202). Assaults across the division were up 7%, (348 to 374).

Tipperary Town: +4% (46 to 48), Cahir -25% (53 to 40), Nenagh +11% (61 to 68), Thurles +40% (53 to 74), Clonmel +7% (135 to 144).

FIREARMS

Other crimes include possession of firearms -29% (7 to 5), possession of offensive weapons +11% (61 to 68), possession of drugs for personal use +8% (505 to 547), and possession of drugs for sale and supply -16% (146 to 122).

In traffic, there have been eight fatal collisions in the year so far on Tipperary’s roads compared with seven for the same period last year (up 14%).

Serious injury collisions are down 16% (31 to 26).

There have been 2,475 checkpoints resulting in 264 driving while intoxicated offences (down 17% from 318 last year).