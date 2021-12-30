Disquiet over dealys with CCTV projects in Tipperary

Community groups attempting to get CCTV security camera systems in operation were becoming increasingly frustrated by the “staggering bureaucracy” involved, a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee for Tipperary was told.
Public representatives told Chief Superintendent Derek Smart that people trying to get the systems up and running in towns and villages throughout Tipperary were very annoyed at the level of administration and layers of bureaucracy involved.
Chairman Cllr Noel Coonan said the “staggering bureaucracy” involved was putting off local communities.
The meeting was told that issues that held up schemes in Littleton and Fethard had been resolved and both schemes were ready to go ahead.
Cllr Pat English called on Chief Superintendent Derek Smart to make representations to An Garda Síochaná headquarters to see what can be done to speed up the Clonmel CCTV project.
