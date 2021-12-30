Galtee Rovers host cancer fundraiser in Bansha

A great day was had by all at the Sandra O’Brien Memorial match in Bansha on St Stephen's Day.
The Galtee Rovers Club and all those involved in the organising of the event raised funds for the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town on the day.
Donations can still be made to the Galtee Rovers Club fundraiser for the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre at
