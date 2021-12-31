Goatenbridge to Newcastle Road closed
Tipperary County Council is reporting the L-3501 Goatenbridge to Newcastle road is closed due to flooding.
The road will be closed from today, December 31, to Sunday, January 2, at 1pm.
Thurles Greyhounds: Taylor made for extended trip
Racing took place midweek at the Thurles track
The county U21 B hurling championship semi-final between Grangemockler Ballyneale and Clonoulty Rossmore has been called off
Dressed for Christmas, Lisa Blackett happily accepts her Christmas hamper from Cahir Park Lady Captain, Margaret Gill.
