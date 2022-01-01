Black Santa appeal raises over €3,000

Fr Michael Geraghty (Nenagh) and Dean Very Rev'd Roderick Smyth (Church of Ireland Nenagh).
Members of the Clergy in Nenagh have raised €3,270 for Friends of Nenagh Hospital and the neonatal unit at University Hospital Limerick.
The funds were raised for the Black Santa Appeal last week, with each charity receiving €1,635.
