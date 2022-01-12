Footpath and cycleway in Nenagh closed from Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced it will close the N52 footpath and cycleway from Dromineer Road Roundabout to the Borrisokane Road Roundabout from Monday.
N52 Footpath/cycleway from Junction R495 Dromineer Road Roundabout to Junction R497 Borrisokane Road Roundabout will be closed from Monday, January 17 to Friday, January 28.
The works are to facilitate the installation of lighting on the footpath and cycleway.
