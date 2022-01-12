Search

12 Jan 2022

Footpath and cycleway in Nenagh closed from Monday

The closure is to facilitate the installation of lighting

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced it will close the N52 footpath and cycleway from Dromineer Road Roundabout to the Borrisokane Road Roundabout from Monday.

N52 Footpath/cycleway from Junction R495 Dromineer Road Roundabout to Junction R497 Borrisokane Road Roundabout will be closed from Monday, January 17 to Friday, January 28.

The works are to facilitate the installation of lighting on the footpath and cycleway.

