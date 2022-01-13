Thanks to people of Tipperary and Cahir from 'Dream for Danny' campaign

THE EYE IN THE SKY. This aerial drone photo was taken on November 28, 2021, over Cahir, the day of the Cars & Coffee Fundraiser for the Dream for Danny campaign. The carpark was jammed with support
Cars & Coffee was held in Cahir Castle Carpark on Sunday, November 28 from 10 am until 1pm.
It was organised by TJ & Kathleen Carroll & Co to raise funds for Dream For Danny.
It was amazingly well supported with car enthusiasts coming from far and wide, filling the carpark with vehicles from every era and genre.
Close to €5,000 was donated on the day, a mark of the kindness and generosity of those who attended.
Thanks to The Keep Coffee Shop, Nibblesbynichola & MNTS Signage for their support.
As well as to all the lads who helped out on the day, in the cold.
