Former Tipperary hotel to be demolished - businessman welcomes decision

Cahir businessman, Kamel Birem, living here since 2002, welcomes the Tipperary County Council decision to demolish the derelict Castle Court Hotel building in order to provide an extra 91 parking spaces for the heritage town of Cahir.

“This hotel has been neglected and dilapidated for over 10 years and has become an anti-social behaviour place over the last number of years. There were also numerous fire incidents and garda and fire brigades had to be called each time,” said Kamel Birem.

He operates two restaurants (Lava Rock and Galileo Café) and employs more than 35 people.

“I really believe that this development by the Tipperary County Council will give a new fresh and modern look to this site and area. This will be an amazing enhancement to the whole town. This will also provide enough spaces for locals and visitors to the town. It will certainly give a huge relief to the circulation in the busy summer period when we have a big number of tourists visiting the touristic town of Cahir,” he said.



“Good parking facilities in any town or city will always attract more people to come to do their business, go for a walk or even friends or families. Parking is a dynamic aspect of development, it involves consideration of social, environmental, financial and economic characteristics,” said Kamel.

The businessman said that parking would make any kind of commercial deliveries to the centre of town easier without interfering with the flow of traffic of other vehicles.

“I am also very happy with the proposal to improve the street scope and the overall design for the impressive development. We can only compliment the local authorities for their beautiful vision for Cahir which will have a certain positive impact for the people of this town and for the future generations,” he said.

The restaurant operator said the new parking spaces would be a good thing for the new library which will move to Church Street.

“Elderly people will be more than happy to walk from the adjoining parking to the library to get their books or go for a read. I am in favour to this project and I hope a lot of people would have the same approach and vision and once again thanks to the Tipperary County Council for the 100% positive and viable project,” said Kamel Birem.