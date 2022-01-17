Search

18 Jan 2022

Gardaí appeal for help from public into investigation into a serious assault

Gardaí appeal for help from public into investigation into a serious assault

17 Jan 2022

Clonmel gardaí are investigating an incident of serious assault which occurred at a business premises in the Irishtown area of Clonmel on Sunday January  16 at approximately 9.30pm.
 
A man aged in his early 20's was taken from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.  Two men (aged 30s) were arrested at the scene and taken to Clonmel Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
 
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have witnessed this assault or for persons who may have any information to please contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or at Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111


 

