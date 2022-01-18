Search

18 Jan 2022

Traffic: Scheduled works in Thurles tomorrow

Tipperary Star Reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

Irish Water has announced they are carrying out valve installation works in Thurles tomorrow.

The works are scheduled for 9am to 1pm and may cause disruption to the Dublin road.

Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.

