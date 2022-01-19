Joy in Tipperary and beyond as Powerstown lady celebrates her 100th birthday

St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, Clonmel
CONGRATULATIONS
Congratulations to Nancy Lennon who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, January 17. We wish Nancy many more years of health and happiness.
SYMPATHY
We extend our sympathy to the family of Pat Walsh, especially to his wife, Angela, sons, Thomas and Declan, daughters, Ruth, Evelyn and Imelda, grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousin Hugh, relatives and friends.
BAPTISM
Congratulations to Ciaran and Sinead Kenrick whose child Caoimhe Jane was baptised on Saturday in Powerstown church.
New caterers will be in place at Clonmel Golf Club from February 1, 2022. We wish them every success.
Tony Seymour, Paudie Kelly, Mark Walsh, Tom Gleeson, and Brendan O'Donoghue after their Munster win.
CBS Thurles student Emmet Fogarty receives Quercus Entrance Scholarship based on his leaving cert results
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.