Tipperary native Sr Mary Britton to celebrate her 100th birthday

The celebrations for the Two Mile Borris nun will take place in Australia where she is based

Great preparation is been made in the Mercy Community Residential Age Care Nursing Home, Nudgee, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia for the 100th birthday of Sr. Mary Britton - Zoom calls emails, mass and a party are all been organised.



Mary was born on the 20th January 1922 during the civil war. The eldest of the Britton family, from Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris, Mary was daughter of the late Edward and Johanna Britton and sister to Paddy, Sean, Billy and Pierce.



Mary was Baptised and received her Holy Communion in St James church, Two Mile Borris and Mary received her Confirmation in St Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey.



She was educated in the local national school in Two Mile Borris and in 1938 at the age of 17 years Mary entered the Mercy Order, in Timolegue, Co Cork.



Due to the outbreak of WW2, travel was curtailed and Mary spent 8 years in Timolegue, Co Cork. While there she qualified as a music and speech teacher- she study in the College of Music in Cork City.



Mary travelled by train each day to Cork City to study her music. She received the highest grades from Trinity College, London. Mary was very musical and has a beautiful singing voice.



In 1947 preparation was made for Mary and 18 nuns to sail to Australia and to take their religion and teaching qualification to the new catholic schools been built there. In November 1947, Mary and 18 Irish nuns departed Glenmire railway station, Co Cork travelling to Huston station Dublin. They stayed overnight in a convent in Dunlaoghaire and the next day Mary and her companions and 13 priests set sail from Dunlaoghaire harbour, Dublin to Holyhead in Wales.



On arriving in Wales they continued by train to South Hampton, England where they boarded the SS Otrantes Ship that sailed to Australia.. This journey took 5 weeks to reach Perth Harbour.



Mary describes the journey as very pleasant. They were all treated very well. The food was of the highest standard. They arrived in Perth harbour on St Stephen Day 1947 to sunshine, heat and blue skies. Next they took another boat to Sydney harbour. They were very well received in Sydney with the bishop of Sydney coming to welcome them and providing a feast for them to enjoy.



Mary continued traveling to Melbourne before ending her travels in Brisbane, Queensland.



Mary’s first post was to teach in All Hallow Convent boarding school, for girls. All Hallow was the first Catholic boarding school in Brisbane. Mary spent over 37 happy years teaching music, piano and violin, and many other instruments. She also taught English and gave elocution classes to the girls. She taught singing, organised the choirs for the church in the school and musicals for the school.



Through her music and her friendly personality Mary made many friends in the community around All Hallow also many of her pupils remained friends with her.



In 1984 Mary was asked if she would transfer to St Bridget Convent School in Rosewood, Queensland. Rosewood is a small coal mining town about 38 miles from Brisbane. It has a population of approx. 3,000 people. Here Mary thrived due to her good nature her pleasant and cheerfully personality and of course her gift with music.



Mary soon became a cog in the community. Again Mary made lifetime friends through her music and her involvement in the local community and church. She spent 16 happy years in Rosewood before the nuns transferred the school to the community.



On retirement Mary returned to the Mater hospital, Brisbane and again she became involved with the church and contributing to all parish work. Only last year did Mary, at the age of 99, go into a nursing home belonging to the Mercy order where she continues to attend Mass each day and participate in all their activities.



Mary returned to Ireland many times over the years and always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends from Two Mile Borris & Tipperary. She has always been in frequent contact with her brothers, her sisters now deceased Johanna McDonnell and Bridget Ryan also her two brothers Eddie and ChristyRIP.



Mary has a good connection with her nieces and nephews and is always interested in their lives. It is with great joy they all celebrate such a great occasion as Mary reaches her 100th birthday.



We join in congratulating her and wishing her the very best