Proud school principal praises four groups of Tipperary Town for participating in BT Young Scientist Exhibition final

Students from all over Tipperary were very proud to have participated in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 last week.



Over 1,000 students qualified to take part in the prestigious event.

St. Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town qualified with four entries in the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The Principal of St. Anne’s, Mr. John Cullinane, congratulated the students and their supervising teachers on their efforts.

“On behalf of all of the school community here in St. Anne’s, I want to congratulate each of our students for the hard work and preparation that they have put in over the last number of months. I also want to thank their supervising teachers, Mr. Patrick Kivlehan, Ms. Jackie Hayes, Ms. Lorraine O’Dwyer and Ms. Deirdre Mullins for providing so much support to the students.”

“It is a testament to each of the groups that they received a call back for round 3 interviews and this is an indication of the high standard of each of the projects. We are very proud of the students and I have no doubt that these students will use this experience to further develop their knowledge and understanding of their areas of interest. The school has a rich tradition of engaging in scientific enquiry and study, and these students are advancing that tradition. We hope and trust that they will continue this work in the months and years ahead,” he said.

The four projects were as follows:

Second year students Aine Kinane, Emma Donnelly and Orla O’Donnell who investigated “Fermented foods and their effect on the gut”.

Kelly Ryan in Transition Year whose project is entitled “A Statistical analysis of the influence of society and home life on a teenager’s attitude and thought process towards their gender roles”.

Transition year students Lucy Fitzgerald, Emma Doocey and Emma Murphy’s project was “An Investigation to compare the psychological wellbeing of individual sports athletes with team sports athletes”.

Transition Year students Aoife O’Shea Aoife Culbert and Orla Kissane whose investigation was titled “Factors affecting participation in Sport”.