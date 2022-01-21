Carrick-on-Suir fundraiser boosts coffers of homeless and meals assistance charities

Marion Landers presents a cheque for €2300 cheque to Benny Cooney from the Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service
The annual Christmas fundraiser held on the Main Street in Carrick-on-Suir on December 17 raised €4,600 for charities.
The funds were raised through a raffle and the sale of homemade cakes, Christmas table displays and decorations all of which were made and donated by the people of Carrick, Rathgormack and the surrounding communities.
The sale was generously supported by local people and the amount raised was €4,600. Cheques for €2,300 were presented to representatives from the two nominated charities, Benny Cooney from Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services and Rory Fitzgerald, regional director of Samaritans South Region.
The team behind the Christmas fundraiser wish to thank everyone who kindly supported the event in any way.
Marion Landers presents a cheque for €2300 to Rory Fitzgerald, Regional Director for Samaritans South East
