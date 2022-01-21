Search

21 Jan 2022

Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal camogie team are Munster Camogie Champions

Well done to the team and panel and best wishes to everyone for the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final

The Coláiste panel pictured before the game

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Congratulations to our Senior Camogie team and panel who won the Senior Camogie Final on Saturday January 15 against Scoil Pol Kilfinnane on a scoreline of 1-11 to 1-06. 

The venue was Effin GAA Club, Kilmallock, Limerick. It was a pulsating and hard fought victory. Well done to the management team of Ms. O Gorman, Ms. Hynes, Mr McCormack, Robbie Bergin and Úna Teehan for all their efforts.

Well done to the team and panel and best wishes to everyone for the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final which will be played on Saturday 5th February. This is a great achievement for Coláiste.  

