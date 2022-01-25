'Make A Change Initiative' assisted over 150 families in Tipperary at Christmas

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro-led 'Make a Change' Initiative made a huge difference

Sincere thanks to everyone who donated to "Make A Change Initiative 2021". We assisted over 150 cases.

Thanks to the companies, local businesses, organisations and members of the public. The support and generosity received was phenomenal this year! From your support, we know we have made a difference to so many people's lives.

The past Christmas saw so many challenges for so many, either through illness, bereavements, on PUP payments, separations, domestic violence, financial constraints.

We worked right up until Christmas Eve, but to say we were overwhelmed was an understatement. People presume they know people’s situations and what goes on behind closed doors. Those who never had to go without or face struggles find it difficult to understand how people can be in difficult situations. Nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.



To see the joy, surprise, excitement and relief we brought to so many was amazing. To have families texting on Christmas Day to show us their photos of happiness we brought to their homes is priceless, to see grown people cry with relief knowing they don't have to worry about Christmas brings such inner satisfaction.

For the beautiful letters and text messages received, we will cherish. No one knows when they may need help....If we can be anything in this world, let's be kind!