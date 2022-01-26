Founding member of county Tipperary day care centre has died

The sad passing of Mary Prendergast, one of the founding members of the Vee Day Care Centre in Clogheen is reported. May she rest in peace.
Mary Prendergast R.I.P.
Our deepest sympathies are offered to the Prendergast family, Gurtacullen, Clogheen on the death of Mary.
Mary was one of the founding members of the Vee Day Care Centre in Clogheen.
She is survived by her husband Willie, daughters Bernadette, Teresa, Geraldine, Denise and Marion, grandchildren Cillian and Ava and all her extended family.
Following requiem Mass in Ballybacon church and laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.
