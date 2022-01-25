Gardaí investigate the theft of bicycles from two Clonmel homes

Burglars stole two bicycles from two homes they broke into in Clonmel in recent days.
A grey bicycle was stolen from a shed at a house on the Western Road in Clonmel last Thursday night/Friday morning, January 20 and 21.
Meanwhile, a blue GT Aggressive X3C mountain bike was swiped from a house in an estate off Clonmel's Cashel Road that was burgled sometime between 1am and 6pm last Friday, January 21.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said gardaí are “keeping an open mind” at the moment on whether the two bicycles were stolen by the same culprits.
She appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into the theft of both bicycles to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
