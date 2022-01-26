Search

26 Jan 2022

Tipperary council's planning approval for new Carrick-on-Suir school is under appeal

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

26 Jan 2022 9:00 AM

Tipperary County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the development of a new school for Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
The appeal of the council’s planning approval for the demolition of Carrick-on-Suir’s former St Joseph’s Technical College at Clonmel Road and the building of the new two-storey primary school in its place, is a significant setback for the project.
The appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála on January 10 and the appeals board estimates it will reach its decision on May 16.
Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire has been based in pre-fab accommodation on the grounds of Carrick United AFC at Coolnamuck for the past two decades.

