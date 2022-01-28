It's Friday! Crazy Arts with Mags for Tipperary children!

Crazy Art with Mags



It was great to see all the children back at Mags Rudnickas ‘Crazy Art with Mags’ classes in the Parish Rooms last Friday evening. They were all in fantastic form and immediately took up the coloured pencils and markers with great enthusiasm. Mags Classes are very popular and the children that attend from all age groups produce amazing work and have great fun doing it.

Evelina, Emily and Alisha had a great time with Mags at the Crazy Art Class last Friday

Mags said on the night “It’s great to be back in action with Crazy Art classes in Cahir every Friday, we are in Clonmel on Thursdays in STACI and we have opened an extra class on Thursday in the South Tipperary Arts Centre. Don't forget to ring, email, and book your place. Children of all ages are welcome. All you have to do is see my Facebook page for details of how to sign up”.

Aoibhe, Ruby, Cara and Cían in their pod at Crazy Art with Mags last Friday