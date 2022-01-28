Search

28 Jan 2022

Roscrea Speakers and Leadership club welcome you to our open night on February 3

Meeting time is 8pm via zoom

Roscrea Speakers club

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

28 Jan 2022 10:45 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roscrea Speakers and Leadership club welcome you to our open night on February 3, 2022.

All our current members had challenges in speaking publicly prior to joining Roscrea Speakers Club.

Do you have to give presentations, take part in leadership roles, take part in public speaking in your workplace or in the community. Are you faced with giving a weeding speech? Are you nervous or anxious before doing presentations in your workplace or in the community?

Are you avoiding taking on leadership roles, chairing meetings, speaking up for yourself?

Would you like to learn more on how to prepare for online interviews, doing podcasts, how to run webinars.

If job promotion is a goal for you or get that job you crave, do you want to put yourself ahead of the rest.

Most people today must compete, do you want to gain an edge?

If the answer is yes to any of the above, then come and join us on February 3 to learn what we do and how you do it. See how our club can be the right place for you to learn many of today’s skill requirements in a very relaxed and enjoyable environment.

Meeting time 8pm via zoom

For more information contact Sean on 0860291809, Larry on 0868125427 Facebook

Email: roscreaspeakers2021@gmail.com

