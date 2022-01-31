Search

01 Feb 2022

Reawakening continues in Tipperary village - Drama, Toddlers and Cards returning

Reawakening continues in Tipperary village - Drama, Toddlers and Cards returning

Burncourt Parent and Toddler Group is back meeting every Thursday from 10-12 in Burncourt Community Hall.

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Burncourt Community Hall – Reawakening Continues


Card game returns
Yes, the game of “45” returns to Burncourt Community Hall on Tuesday , February 8 at 8pm. Time to start shuffling the packs. Any queries, contact Seanie 086/3984970.

Burncourt Parent and Toddler Group
Burncourt Parent and Toddler Group is back meeting every Thursday from 10-12 in Burncourt Community Hall. Cost €3. All welcome.

Burncourt Drama Group
Burncourt Drama Group will be revived in the near future. If there are any budding actors /actresses out there , contact Breeda 0876967661.

Opening of Burncourt Community Hall
All groups intending to use the Hall are asked to contact Community Council members so that a timetable of use can be drawn up. Also any ideas for Festivals/Events/ Gatherings would be most welcome.

Ireland Lights Up
Fr. Sheehy’s walking continues every Tuesday in conjunction with Ireland Lights Up initiative at 7.30pm starting at Fr. Sheehy Park Clogheen. All are welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media