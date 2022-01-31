Reawakening continues in Tipperary village - Drama, Toddlers and Cards returning

Burncourt Parent and Toddler Group is back meeting every Thursday from 10-12 in Burncourt Community Hall.
Burncourt Community Hall – Reawakening Continues
Card game returns
Yes, the game of “45” returns to Burncourt Community Hall on Tuesday , February 8 at 8pm. Time to start shuffling the packs. Any queries, contact Seanie 086/3984970.
Burncourt Parent and Toddler Group
Burncourt Parent and Toddler Group is back meeting every Thursday from 10-12 in Burncourt Community Hall. Cost €3. All welcome.
Burncourt Drama Group
Burncourt Drama Group will be revived in the near future. If there are any budding actors /actresses out there , contact Breeda 0876967661.
Opening of Burncourt Community Hall
All groups intending to use the Hall are asked to contact Community Council members so that a timetable of use can be drawn up. Also any ideas for Festivals/Events/ Gatherings would be most welcome.
Ireland Lights Up
Fr. Sheehy’s walking continues every Tuesday in conjunction with Ireland Lights Up initiative at 7.30pm starting at Fr. Sheehy Park Clogheen. All are welcome.
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
