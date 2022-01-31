Wow! Tipperary gardaí catch learner driver doing almost 170km/h on motorway

File photo
Gardaí in Cahir were performing a brief speed checkpoint on the M8 on Sunday and within a short period detected a number of vehicles travelling in excess of 145km/h with one motorist, a learner permit holder travelling in excess of 167km/h.
A prosecution has commenced.
Gardaí added: "The conditions on the motorway have been poor with downpours and wind. Please reduce your speed."
