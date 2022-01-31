 Tipperary school highly commended in National Gallery of Ireland Yeats competition

The National Gallery of Ireland is delighted to announce that a Tipperary school is a highly commended in the National Gallery of Ireland’s Jack B. Yeats schools competition.
Killurney NS was highly commended in the primary school category for its artwork The Flowers of Killurney. Eight winning schools will each receive an exciting prize package worth €1000. The competition was supported by Key Capital.
To celebrate its landmark exhibition Jack B. Yeats: Painting & Memory, the National Gallery of Ireland devised this art competition for primary and post-primary schools on the island of Ireland. Championing the diverse communities of Ireland, it offered schools the opportunity to engage more deeply with the themes of place and memory in the work of iconic Irish artist Jack B. Yeats. Schools were invited to work as a team to create a collaborative artwork inspired by the memories of people in their local area. Each school could choose to create their artwork in any form. The finished artwork was photographed and submitted digitally to the Gallery for judging.
Judges for the National Gallery of Ireland’s Jack B. Yeats Schools Competition were Brian Ranalow, artist; Catherine O’Donnell, Education Officer, National Gallery of Ireland, and Brendan Rooney, Head Curator, National Gallery of Ireland.
Competition Results
PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – WINNING SCHOOLS
School: St Fintan’s NS, Lismacaffrey, County Westmeath
Title of Artwork: ‘Shining Light’ on our Memories of our Locality and its People.
School: Scoil Eoin, Tralee, Co. Kerry
Title of Artwork: Our Community Remembers the Rose of Tralee
School: SN Éadan Fhionnfhraoich /Edeninfagh NS, Glenties, Co Donegal
Title of Artwork: “Doors – Portals of Transportation, Memories and Time”
School: Ballinlig NS, Skreen, Co Sligo
Title of Artwork: Our Magical Memories of Beautiful Beltra
PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – HIGHLY COMMENDED SCHOOLS
School: Scoil Maelruain Senior, Tallaght, Dublin 24
Title of Artwork: Memories in the Landscape
School: Killurney NS, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
Title of Artwork: The Flowers of Killurney
POST-PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – WINNING SCHOOLS
School: John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, Co. Limerick
Title of Artwork: Illuminated Memory Bubbles
School: Colaiste Muire, Ballymote, Co. Sligo
Title of Artwork: Ballymote Treasures
School: St Louise’s Comprehensive College, Belfast
Title of Artwork: Local Beauty
School: St Joseph's Secondary School, Rush, Co. Dublin
Title of Artwork: Community and Identity in Rush
POST-PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – HIGHLY COMMENDED SCHOOLS
School: De La Salle College, Waterford
Title of Artwork: 'We live protected under each other’s shadow' ode to Joe Caslin…’Rylan’…Waterford’s very own ‘Christ the Redeemer’.
School: St Benildus College, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin
Title of Artwork: Journeying
The Jack B. Yeats Schools Competition is inspired by the Gallery’s current exhibition Jack B. Yeats: Painting & Memory. This, the largest exhibition of Yeats’s oil paintings in 50 years, is on view in the National Gallery of Ireland until 6 February 2022. The exhibition provides a once in a generation opportunity to see some of Yeats’s most important paintings and explores the role of memory in Jack B. Yeats’s life and how it influenced his work. From his earliest forays into oil painting, Yeats was unusually reliant on memory and retrospection. Memories of childhood in Sligo inspired many of his works, and particular motifs – music and horses prominent among them – recur in his paintings. In this selection of 84 oil paintings spanning more than 40 years, Gallery visitors can view places and people Yeats remembered, his observations of humanity, and reflections on life and loss in his later years.
