 Tipperary school highly commended in National Gallery of Ireland Yeats competition

The National Gallery of Ireland is delighted to announce that a Tipperary school is a highly commended in the National Gallery of Ireland’s Jack B. Yeats schools competition.

Killurney NS was highly commended in the primary school category for its artwork The Flowers of Killurney. Eight winning schools will each receive an exciting prize package worth €1000. The competition was supported by Key Capital.

To celebrate its landmark exhibition Jack B. Yeats: Painting & Memory, the National Gallery of Ireland devised this art competition for primary and post-primary schools on the island of Ireland. Championing the diverse communities of Ireland, it offered schools the opportunity to engage more deeply with the themes of place and memory in the work of iconic Irish artist Jack B. Yeats. Schools were invited to work as a team to create a collaborative artwork inspired by the memories of people in their local area. Each school could choose to create their artwork in any form. The finished artwork was photographed and submitted digitally to the Gallery for judging.



Judges for the National Gallery of Ireland’s Jack B. Yeats Schools Competition were Brian Ranalow, artist; Catherine O’Donnell, Education Officer, National Gallery of Ireland, and Brendan Rooney, Head Curator, National Gallery of Ireland.

Competition Results

PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – WINNING SCHOOLS

School: St Fintan’s NS, Lismacaffrey, County Westmeath

Title of Artwork: ‘Shining Light’ on our Memories of our Locality and its People.

School: Scoil Eoin, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Title of Artwork: Our Community Remembers the Rose of Tralee

School: SN Éadan Fhionnfhraoich /Edeninfagh NS, Glenties, Co Donegal

Title of Artwork: “Doors – Portals of Transportation, Memories and Time”

School: Ballinlig NS, Skreen, Co Sligo

Title of Artwork: Our Magical Memories of Beautiful Beltra

PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – HIGHLY COMMENDED SCHOOLS

School: Scoil Maelruain Senior, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Title of Artwork: Memories in the Landscape

School: Killurney NS, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Title of Artwork: The Flowers of Killurney

POST-PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – WINNING SCHOOLS

School: John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, Co. Limerick

Title of Artwork: Illuminated Memory Bubbles

School: Colaiste Muire, Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Title of Artwork: Ballymote Treasures

School: St Louise’s Comprehensive College, Belfast

Title of Artwork: Local Beauty

School: St Joseph's Secondary School, Rush, Co. Dublin

Title of Artwork: Community and Identity in Rush

POST-PRIMARY SCHOOL CATEGORY – HIGHLY COMMENDED SCHOOLS

School: De La Salle College, Waterford

Title of Artwork: 'We live protected under each other’s shadow' ode to Joe Caslin…’Rylan’…Waterford’s very own ‘Christ the Redeemer’.

School: St Benildus College, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin

Title of Artwork: Journeying

The Jack B. Yeats Schools Competition is inspired by the Gallery’s current exhibition Jack B. Yeats: Painting & Memory. This, the largest exhibition of Yeats’s oil paintings in 50 years, is on view in the National Gallery of Ireland until 6 February 2022. The exhibition provides a once in a generation opportunity to see some of Yeats’s most important paintings and explores the role of memory in Jack B. Yeats’s life and how it influenced his work. From his earliest forays into oil painting, Yeats was unusually reliant on memory and retrospection. Memories of childhood in Sligo inspired many of his works, and particular motifs – music and horses prominent among them – recur in his paintings. In this selection of 84 oil paintings spanning more than 40 years, Gallery visitors can view places and people Yeats remembered, his observations of humanity, and reflections on life and loss in his later years.