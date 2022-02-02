Another lost hiker is rescued from the foggy Galtee Mountains

Dense fog on the Galtee Mountains this week. Photo courtesy of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association
The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team rescued a walker lost in heavy fog on the Galtee Mountains yesterday (Tuesday) in what was their third rescue mission on the mountain range in as many days.
SEMRA received the call out from An Garda Síochána at 11.46am yesterday, February 1. Members of the mountain rescue team reached the walker shortly after 2pm and were able to escort the hiker off the hill at the Black Road by 4.20pm.
Three female hikers were rescued from the Galtee Mountains on Monday by SEMRA members and the team was also called out to rescue two lost hikers on Galtee Mór on Sunday afternoon, who ended up being guided off the mountain by a hill walking group that came upon the. All had got lost in the mountains due to dense fog.
Dense fog on the Galtee Mountains this week. Photo courtesy of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association
Pictured at the launch of Aldi’s 2022 Community Grants programme is Padraig Barry of Aldi Ireland, Tina Boyle and Chico, Cavan SPCA, Minister Heather Humphreys TD, and Rhiannon McClelland, SOSAD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.