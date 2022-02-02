Search

02 Feb 2022

Another lost hiker is rescued from the foggy Galtee Mountains

It was the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Team's third call out to the mountain range in three days

Rescue team called out for third time in three days to find lost hikers on foggy Galtee Mountains

Dense fog on the Galtee Mountains this week. Photo courtesy of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

02 Feb 2022 11:26 AM

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team rescued a walker lost in heavy fog on the Galtee Mountains yesterday (Tuesday) in what was their third rescue mission on the mountain range in as many days.

SEMRA received the call out from An Garda Síochána at 11.46am yesterday, February 1. Members of the mountain rescue team reached the walker shortly after 2pm and were able to escort the hiker off the hill at the Black Road by 4.20pm.

Three female hikers were rescued from the Galtee Mountains on Monday by SEMRA members and the team was also called out to rescue two lost hikers on Galtee Mór on Sunday afternoon, who ended up being guided off the mountain by a hill walking group that came upon the. All had got lost in the mountains due to dense fog.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media