On this weeks Operation Transformation, Tipperary leader Stefano quits smoking

This week was one of success for both of our Tipperary leaders as they reached their 28-day milestone.

Stefano has quit smoking, and his nicotine and carbon monoxide levels are down to that of a non-smoker.

Stefano is also enjoying the money he has saved from quitting.

His health check showed Stefano had reduced his weight and neck size since the show's beginning.

Sarah has found a happy balance with her batch cooking, improving her life at home.

Her goal this week was to maintain her weight.

Sarah was frustrated with the extra food added to her meal plan, but once her she began walking again, she was much happier.

She also visited her local primary school to workout with the children.

At her health check, trainer Karl Henry revealed that Sarah will join him in the Operation Transformation 5k in the Phoenix Park later this month.

From this week, Sarah is to resume her weight loss goals.