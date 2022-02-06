People are delighted with clean street in centre of Tipperary's largest town

The power washing carried out recently in O’Connell Street in Clonmel was the first time in over 20 years that a street in the town centre had been cleaned, District Manager Sinead Carr stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Ms Carr said the street cleaning could be completed as a biannual project, even though it was quite an expensive job, which surprised her. O’Connell Street had come up very well since the cleaning and she thanked District Engineer Eoin Powell and his staff for their work.

The District Engineer said the power washing of O’Connell Street worked out well and a lot of people were happy with it. Gladstone Street, Market Street, Parnell Street, Sarsfield Street and Upper Gladstone Street were next on the list, he stated.

District Mayor Michael Murphy said that while he welcomed the long-term plans for the reimagining of the public realm around the core town centre prime retail area, in the short term the council should also carry out works to enhance the existing town centre.

Such works could include but not be limited to the power washing of footpaths, repairs to footpaths where they were urgently needed to eliminate trip hazards, the cleaning of road gullies, the painting of signposts, the removal of graffiti from public places and any other works that would enhance the town centre in the short term. This had been one of his priorities when elected mayor last year.

Cllr Murphy said he walked around Clonmel quite often and the power washing of other footpaths in the core, prime retail area of the town centre was urgently needed.

He was delighted to see the power washing of and the removal of chewing gum from O’Connell Street and the response from people had been fantastic. The District Mayor thanked the District Engineer for buying into this request and it was important that it would continue.

Parnell Street and especially the area outside of the Town Hall also needed to be looked at. Cllr Murphy said that some work to clean the 1798 Man statue should also be undertaken.

Cllr Pat English said the centre of the town was where most of the action happened and it was essential it would be kept as clean as possible. Anything they could do to upgrade the appearance of the town centre was important, he stated.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that a window on the Irishtown side of the West Gate was broken and needed to be repaired.The area inside the Town Hall railings, as well as the gutters, should also be cleaned.

She welcomed the power washing of the streets.