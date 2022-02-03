Gardaí investigate Carrick-on-Suir dog attack that injured woman and caused death of her pet dog

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into a dog attack that resulted in a Carrick-on-Suir woman aged in her 30s being hospitalised with injuries and one of her pet dogs dying from its injuries.
Three dogs, believed to be Pit Bull terriers, have been euthanased in the wake of the attack that happened while the woman was out walking her two small dogs in the Lower Ballylynch area of Carrick-on-Suir at 4.45pm on Tuesday, January 25.
The woman was bitten and mauled during the attack and was treated for her injuries at Waterford University Hospital.
A Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesperson said the incident was still under investigation.
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.