07 Feb 2022

Tipperary has one of the highest covid-19 vaccination rates in the country

Figures based on weekly report by the HSPC

Full uptake of the covid-19 vaccine among adults in Tipperary- Public Health Mid-West

Vaccination rates by county

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

07 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is reporting full uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine among adults in Tipperary. 

Figures released from the end of January show that 99.3% of people 18+ have received the vaccine. 

Those aged 16-17 had a vaccination rate of 91.65, while those aged 12-15 had a 74.4% rate. 

Children aged 5-11 had a vaccination rate of 3.4%.  

All four figures were above the national average. 

Public Health Mid-West comprises of Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary. 

Tipperary had the highest vaccination rates in the mid-west among the 16 and 17 year olds and the 18+. 

The county had the lowest among the 5-11 year olds

These figures are based on those released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in their week 4 report. 

According to the HPSC report, excluding the under 11s, Tipperary had an overall vaccination rate of 97.4%

