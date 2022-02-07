Tipperary has one of the highest covid-19 vaccination rates in the country

Vaccination rates by county
The Department of Public Health Mid-West is reporting full uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine among adults in Tipperary.
Figures released from the end of January show that 99.3% of people 18+ have received the vaccine.
Those aged 16-17 had a vaccination rate of 91.65, while those aged 12-15 had a 74.4% rate.
Children aged 5-11 had a vaccination rate of 3.4%.
All four figures were above the national average.
Public Health Mid-West comprises of Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.
Tipperary had the highest vaccination rates in the mid-west among the 16 and 17 year olds and the 18+.
The county had the lowest among the 5-11 year olds
These figures are based on those released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in their week 4 report.
According to the HPSC report, excluding the under 11s, Tipperary had an overall vaccination rate of 97.4%
