TRAFFIC: Temporary road closure in Cashel tomorrow

Temporary road closure in Cashel tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced three roads in L8208 Shanballymore Road, Cashel will close temporarily from 8am tomorrow morning.
Local diversions will be in place and local access facilitated.
The road will reopen at 5:30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.