Vaccine clinics this week in Nenagh

Government and health chiefs should roll out Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine on a regional basis, HSE health forum chairperson Cllr Paraic Brady has said
The HSE will be operating this week's walk-in vaccination clinics in Nenagh on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
All three clinics will see those aged 16 and older, and there will be no specific times for specific doses.
Boosters and dose one and two will be administered on Wednesday, February 9, Friday, February 11, and Sunday, February 13, between 8:30am and 7pm.
All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.