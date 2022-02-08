New footpath for Ballylooby

Funding has been approved for the provision of a new foothpath in Ballylooby.
The funding has been welcomed by Councillor Máirín McGrath.
" I am delighted that funding has been approved under this years Active Travel scheme for the provision of a new footpath and public lighting in Ballylooby connecting the village and the houses in Galvoher. This will be a great benefit for the families living in Galvoher to ensure a safe pedestrian link into the village. I raised this issue with the county council and local engineer by way of a notice of motion after it was highlighted by Ballylooby Community Council at a public meeting last October," said Cllr Máirín McGrath.
