08 Feb 2022

New footpath for Ballylooby

08 Feb 2022 3:32 PM

Funding has been approved for the provision of a new foothpath in Ballylooby.

The funding has been welcomed by Councillor Máirín McGrath.

" I am  delighted that funding has been approved under this years Active Travel scheme for the provision of a new footpath and public lighting in Ballylooby connecting the village and the houses in Galvoher. This will be a great benefit for the families living in Galvoher to ensure a safe pedestrian link into the village. I raised this issue with the county council and local engineer by way of a notice of motion  after it was highlighted by Ballylooby Community Council at a public meeting last October," said Cllr Máirín McGrath.

