Tipperary Arts Office‘s Artist in Primary School Scheme 2022 deadline is fast approaching
The Tipperary Arts Office‘s Artist in Primary School Scheme 2022 closes for applications on Friday, February 18.
The scheme funds collaborative projects between schools and professional artists.
Artists can come from any medium, including dance, film, literature and new media.
Schools that received funding under the scheme in 2020 and 2021 are ineligible to apply.
The funding is for 50 hours, and artists must be garda vetted before the beginning of the project.
Further information can be found on the Tipperary County Council website.
Applications can be made by email to annmarie.keaveney@tipperarycoco.ie.
