Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath accuses the Government of wanting people 'perish and die in ditches.'

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath accused the Government of wanting to see people "perish and die in ditches" in the Dail during Leaders Questions this afternoon.

He was responding to the Taoiseach, saying that Mr McGrath's categorisation of the carbon tax as the leading cause of inflation was dishonest.

Mr McGrath questioned the Taoiseach on the rising cost of living and the Government's response.

Mr McGrath said that the carbon tax was the key contributing factor," saying the increased fuel cost is the leading cause of inflation in Ireland.

He said the Government's climate action plan disproportionately affects rural Ireland, whose residents do not have access to public transport or other alternatives to the taxed fuels.

He challenged the Taoiseach on what he said was their ignoring of the EU Commissions toolbox of measures that have brought down energy prices in other states to 2018 levels.

"Why have you completely ignored the EU Commission? Normally when they say jump, you say how high," said Mr McGrath.

The Taoiseach said it was dishonest to say that the carbon tax was the cause of inflation and said that fuel prices are rising because of the cost of oil and gas internationally.

"It is not the key factor in any way, shape or form, and we have to be honest with the public because I know there will be attempts made to misrepresent what has been a global situation in terms of the price of oil," said the Taoiseach.

H went on to say that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had the potential to exacerbate the issue.

He said the Government were committed to providing grants to people to retrofit their houses, making them more fuel-efficient in the future.

The Taoiseach also said low-income families have benefited from the carbon tax.

"In terms of looking after low-income families and the fuel allowance and so on, we were able to take measures in the last budget on the social welfare package because of the revenue generated by the carbon tax," said the Taoiseach.

He said another factor driving inflation was a shortage of cars and other products.

Mr McGrath replied by saying that the Taoiseach was the one who was being dishonest and out of touch.

He called on the Government to put in place a mini-budget, and if legislation were needed, the Rural Independents would bring it forward.

Though he said, the Government would likely oppose it.

"You don't want to help the people. You want to let them perish and die in the ditches," said Mr

He accused the Government of driving inflation.

The Taoiseach responded by saying,

"No government wants people to perish, no government wants people to die in ditches for God's sake lets have some common sense here and some sense of perspective," said the Taoiseach

He finished by saying the Government were looking at additional measures to help people during this period of rising inflation.

He said the Government would put forward proposals by the end of the week.