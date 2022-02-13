Rinta is very happy in her 'forever home' of Clonmel

Rinta George first came to Ireland in 2006. She now lives in Clonmel with her husband Manu and her two children in their forever home with the cherry blossom tree in the garden.

Rinta George lives a remarkable life in an understated way. She is very beautiful and moves with enormous grace and ease. Her essence is warm, calm and kind. One has the sense that this is someone comfortable in her own skin, who has lived through many experiences.

When I met Rinta for the first time, she was dressed in traditional dress for the occasion. It was a most glorious combination of olive green and pink, called a shalwar kameez - an outfit of loose trousers and a knee length top paired with a dupatta, a matching scarf elegantly draped around her neck. Rinta likes living in Clonmel and being in a quiet place.

“Ireland is smaller than my home state - more people live there than in the whole of Ireland,” she says. “I really notice this when I return from visiting home. Travelling back to Clonmel from Dublin I wonder, where are all the people? The streets are empty. At home there are people everywhere, day and night.” While agreeing that India is noisy, vibrant and colourful she doesn’t find Ireland grey and likes the smaller towns. “I would not like to live in a city like Dublin,” she says.



Rinta was born in Pullurampara in the Calicut district of Kerala in Southern India on May 31, 1983. Her name is unusual; she has only met three people who share this name. Her surname is her father’s Christian name. She has a baptismal name Mereena, after her grandmother. Her mother tongue is Malayalam and while fluent in English, it remains the language she speaks most frequently.

Rinta’s parents, George and Lizzy, are both alive and still live in the house she grew up in. George was a farmer, growing and caring for areca nut, coconut and rubber trees. In between the trees, vegetables and fruits were grown including tapioca, bananas and mangoes. This land has passed down through the generations of her father’s lineage. As a family, they have always been self-sufficient.

In the tradition George was born into, the youngest son is expected to remain in the family home, care for his parents and then inherit the home. When he marries, his wife will live there raising her children and caring for her parents-in-law as they age. George had longed to travel when he was younger. In his generation, many went to the Middle East and settled there. As the youngest son, he couldn’t do this due to his obligation to his parents.

Rinta is the eldest of three followed by Anil her brother then her sister Ancy. Rinta grew up in a neighbourhood full of boys and aspects of her childhood were lonely. She developed resilience early. Rinta is a Roman Catholic and has a deep faith - this is a minority religion in India. She started playschool when she was four in a Catholic school, progressing through the primary and secondary levels. She was a diligent student and is modest about her academic achievements. In addition to school, Rinta attended Sunday school weekly after Sunday Mass. It was strict with lots of study and annual exams.

Following school, Rinta chose to study nursing. She says: “I don’t know why. Perhaps I was looking for a job without homework!” She discussed her decision with her father who agreed - it was a popular career choice with good opportunities. So, at 17, Rinta moved away to attend a very reputable private university in the next state, Karnataka, called Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Her sense of independence developed. She learned to speak Kannada to communicate with the patients in her care. Four years later, she received her degree in nursing and completed a six-month internship at the same hospital. She graduated at 21 years of age.

Rinta was then at a crossroads on her life path. She and her father had different ideas. He never lost his dream for travel and adventure beyond India and encouraged Rinta to study and pass the International English Language Testing System which she did with ease, enabling her to work in an English-speaking country.

The next 13 months were spent in Bangalore gaining staffing experience. Her father George continued the quest to see Rinta travel and establish her career. On interviewing a few senior nurses, he heard about Ireland. Rinta did not involve herself too much with the lengthy paperwork involved in emigration. “To be honest, my father did all the legwork. All I was thinking about was signing the bottom of the page and getting on with it.”



Rinta was young, open to adventure and accepting of her father’s ambition. It was a big move, but Rinta is very glad she emigrated. “I am very happy with my father’s decision. I have no regrets.”

Rinta arrived in Ireland on July 12, 2006, her sister Ancy’s 13th birthday. Her first position was at Bailey Nursing Home in Killenaule. She adapted to her new environment well and liked the work and her colleagues. However, Rinta soon received the very sad news that her sister Ancy had been diagnosed with a Grade 4 brain tumour. It was shocking and hard to believe. The whole family was devastated. Rinta was able to support her parents financially, allowing them to spend as much time as possible with Ancy and pay for her medical treatment. Rinta was courageous and did her very best and feels grateful to have been able to help as she did. “I was a good daughter,” she says.

Ancy sadly died on January 10, 2007. It was a very difficult and sad journey home to India for the funeral. Ancy was 10 years Rinta’s junior. Rinta’s memory is always that of a happy, healthy child - it helps not to have seen her sister ill or suffering. Her deep faith and belief in God and Heaven give her comfort. Rinta looks at Ancy’s photo and speaks to her daily. Life for her parents has never been the same.

Three weeks later, Rinta returned to Ireland - more change was on the way. Her employer, Elizabeth Lawlor, asked if she would like to work in a hospital and to Rinta’s surprise, she joined the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital on March 21, 2007. Rinta has worked on three different medical wards over the years. The most recent opening in 2021, a day before the first patient with Covid was admitted.

Rinta returned home to India for Ancy’s first anniversary. Her mother had told Rinta, “The next time you come home, you have to get married!” Rinta had never discussed marriage with her parents. At the time, most marriages in this part of India were arranged, but Rinta married for love. Manu Joseph came into her life during her teen years. As she says: “We had a crush on each other, but each of us wanted to finish our studies. We grew together.” Manu attended a university in another state called Tamilnadu. They communicated through lots of letter writing; there were no mobile phones, texts or WhatsApp messages, although they did make phone calls from time to time. Their relationship quietly grew through those years.

So, when she came home for Ancy’s anniversary and her mother brought up the subject of marriage, Rinta had her opportunity to tell her mother all about Manu and how much she loved him. Her mother listened and said she would tell George. Rinta returned to Ireland happy that the seed was well set. Manu visited her parents during that year and formally asked their permission to marry Rinta.



The nuptials were planned for Rinta’s next visit home coinciding with Ancy’s second anniversary. The engagement took place in a church in Rinta’s parish on January 24, 2009. On January 26, which is Republic Day in India, the wedding took place in Manu’s parish. One thousand people attended the engagement and another one thousand attended the wedding. Rinta wore a beautiful cream sari and veil for her wedding. It was such a joyous day and all those who came celebrated the young couple.

A few weeks later, Rinta and Manu moved to Ireland and started their married life. Manu was able to come as a dependent on Rinta’s visa but was not allowed to work. They rented a house near the hospital. This was a difficult time, especially for Manu, adjusting to Ireland and finding a sense of connection and purpose. Then their son Kenneth was born - they were now a family. Rinta’s parents came to help for three months, her father finally having the opportunity to travel.

Rinta continued to find her way through motherhood following her parents return to India, eager to do things herself and in her own way. Manu was now permitted to work, as becoming a father changed his visa status. Rinta became pregnant again however, she did not experience early pregnancy as she had with Kenneth; she did not feel so confident that all was well. Her intuition was correct, and she sadly had a miscarriage. This was a difficult time with a great sense of loss, but Rinta was supported well and her care in the hospital was good. She went on to have a third pregnancy - Chrissa was born on July 17, 2014.

The young family settled further into life in Clonmel, returning to India for the children’s baptisms, some birthdays and a family wedding. They have not been able to visit due to the pandemic restrictions. Rinta’s mother had Covid in February 2021 and thankfully made a full recovery. Rinta wonders what might happen as her parents age. However, she is practical and lives in the moment. Decisions belonging to the future will be made at the right time.

Rinta’s spirituality is evident in every aspect of her life. She attends Mass when she is off duty, and her Christian values are lived through her thoughts and actions. She reflects on her day every evening, asking herself, has she done her best for her family and the patients in her care? Manu is her best friend as well as her husband. She confides in him.

Rinta speaks Malayalam to her children. They often answer her in English with strong Irish accents. The children see themselves as Indian but are very well integrated, busy at school, learning easily, enjoying good friendships and life. Kenneth is a gentle boy with a “soft heart”. Chrissa has a very lively personality and is a quick thinker and learner.

Manu and Rinta are ambitious for their children in a positive way. They like the Irish system as it encourages children in as many ways as possible and is overall more flexible. In India, there is a strong focus on academic achievement and material success. Rinta smiles saying, “This may not guarantee a happy life.”

Rinta’s wish for her children is that they be happy and content. She encourages them to develop their gifts and talents as they grow older.

Rinta has embraced a life full of adventure, although she does not see it as such. Living her truth with an open heart, she is the embodiment of love. I feel the need to sit up a little straighter, listen a little more intently while in her presence. I feel my heart has been touched deeply by a woman who cooks chicken biryani, chappathis and dosa but also loves bacon and cabbage and apple pie; a woman who never suffers self-pity and sees her life as a rich blessing from God; a woman who has met challenge and loss and turned it into triumph. I bow to her courage.

Eileen Heneghan

Eileen Heneghan lives in Fethard and works as a healer and yoga teacher as well as leading meditation groups and sacred journeys. She loves writing and is a member of Poetry Plus and Slievenamon Revival Writers. She has contributed to the Clonmel Junction Festival and Applefest festivals, Public Arts Legacy Project: “In ar gcroithe go deo,” and the collaborative poetry project: “Lockdown Is/Was”.