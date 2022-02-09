Leak reduction works scheduled for Tipperary Town
Irish Water has scheduled leak reduction testing in Tipperary Town tomorrow morning.
The works are planned between 1am and 5am on Thursday, February 10.
Possible disruption to the water supply is expected for Lacey Villas and surrounding areas in Tipperary Town.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
