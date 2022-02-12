Roundabout needed at 'desperate' road junction in Tipperary

Cllr Pat English has called for the provision of a roundabout on the bypass road in Clonmel
A renewed call has been made for a roundabout to be installed on the bypass road in Clonmel at its junction with Heywood Road.
Cllr Pat English told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that this was “a desperate junction” for motorists trying to get onto the bypass road.
He said the council should write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and look for funding to be made available for this project.
