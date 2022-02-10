Search

10 Feb 2022

Holycross’ Micah releases new single

Stranger : New single is inspired by Tinder, finding your soulmate

Micah

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

10 Feb 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Holycross singer/songwriter Micah has released the first single Stranger from her new EP.

According to Micah, the song is inspired by Tinder dating and finding your person.

“It is a song inspired by the dating app Tinder—the idea of trying to find 'your' person. However, when you begin dating, you have some idea of what you are seeking in a partner or perhaps lover. And this is what the track tries to achieve with a pulsing beat and authentic storytelling,” said Micah.

Stranger represents a new style for Micah, but she said the response has been positive. She describes the new sound as having "a pulsing beat with authentic storytelling."

“People seem to enjoy the new vibe. It's getting playlisted on Spin, 96 FM and many more. So hopefully, it continues. It is now starting to be streamed throughout Europe, particularly Germany and the Netherlands,” said Micah.

She says it is exciting to have the new single out there.

“This is my own melody and lyrics and very much a personal narrative. So far, people seem to really be loving the track, which is great.

The single was written by Micah, produced by LA-based Killian Cruiser and Mastered by Sony, Universal, Warner, EMI producer Christoph ‘Hadl’ Hassel.

Micah appeared on RTE's music game show Last Singer Standing in December singing.

She wowed the audience with her cover of Euphoria by Loreen but was later eliminated from the show.

The music video shot by Colm Sexton of Cinetex Films will be released on February 19, 2022.

Micah’s next single, a dark pop-ballad Shatterproof, will be released in March.

