Search

13 Feb 2022

GALLERY: St Mary's Newport celebrate fifteen years of the CEIST charter.

St Mary's Newport celebrate fifteen years of the CEIST charter.

St Mary's Newport celebrate fifteen years of the CEIST charter.

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ceiliúradh CEIST

On Tuesday, February 1, we celebrated 15 years since signing the CEIST Charter. Our first-year students made St Brigid's crosses to mark the occasion.

Ms O Meara and our music students produced a video showing our CEIST values through music.

Our TY students made TikTok video showing the different elements of how we implement the CEIST values in our school.

These videos were played to each year group throughout the day, along with a video presentation from CEIST.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star. 

Presentation Thurles Past Pupil Shortlisted for All-Ireland Creative Writing Competition

Tipperary council to invest €50,000 on repairing Carrick-on-Suir rail footbridge

Creedon announces Tipperary ladies football team for league opener against Kerry

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media