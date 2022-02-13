GALLERY: St Mary's Newport celebrate fifteen years of the CEIST charter.

St Mary's Newport celebrate fifteen years of the CEIST charter.
Ceiliúradh CEIST
On Tuesday, February 1, we celebrated 15 years since signing the CEIST Charter. Our first-year students made St Brigid's crosses to mark the occasion.
Ms O Meara and our music students produced a video showing our CEIST values through music.
Our TY students made TikTok video showing the different elements of how we implement the CEIST values in our school.
These videos were played to each year group throughout the day, along with a video presentation from CEIST.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
