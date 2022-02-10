BIG READ: Council grant extension on almost 20 year old planning permission in Boherlahan

Tipperary County Council has granted an "extension of duration" on planning permission to Bremore Partnership for an unfinished housing development in Boherlahan.

The development address is at Longfield Park, Boherlahan and the planning permission is for 51 dwellings consisting of 20 detached, 28 semi-detached and three duplex apartments, a creche development with separate site entrance, main service road, main site entrance to include all associated site development works.

The council attached zero conditions to the extension while the planning permission now has an expiry date of December 31, 2023.

The council state that this application made by Bremore Partnership was for a further extension of duration of planning permission originally granted on July 27, 2005.

This permission initially expired on July 26, 2010. On August 17, 2010 this permission was extended to May 10, 2013.

On August 10, 2013 it was again extended pursuant to Section 42 of the Planning & Development Act 2000, as amended, and this permission expired on May 10, 2018.

The application was further extended in accordance with Section 42(1A) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended, and expired on December 31, 2021.

The council decided to extend the permission further on February 4, 2022 and the planning permission is now due to expire in 2023.

In their application to the local authority, Bremore Partnership said "it had been planned to complete the remaining properties within the Longfield estate but due to the Covid-19 pandemic all work on site was effectively halted for the last two years".

They added: "Drastic fluctuations in the prices of building materials have added to the volatility of the construction industry."

In response to a further information request by the local authority, the partnership detailed that the proposed works are to be "completed within the proposed extension and the works which have been completed to date".

"It is proposed to finish a number of semi-detached and detached houses, apartment units and creche building and section of the estate road and lighting and ancillary works serving same," the response stated.

As part of BidX1's latest online auction - due to take place on February 17 - it is offering 26 ready-to-go house plots which are being put up for sale in the housing estate in Boherlahan.

The advertisement states that the site boasts full planning permission for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses with Part V already complied with.

The development has a guide price of €250,000 on the BidX1 website.