Search

10 Feb 2022

BIG READ: Council grant extension on almost 20 year old planning permission in Boherlahan

Extension of duration up until 2023 on planning for unfinished housing development

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Feb 2022 2:48 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has granted an "extension of duration" on planning permission to Bremore Partnership for an unfinished housing development in Boherlahan.

The development address is at Longfield Park, Boherlahan and the planning permission is for 51 dwellings consisting of 20 detached, 28 semi-detached and three duplex apartments, a creche development with separate site entrance, main service road, main site entrance to include all associated site development works. 

The council attached zero conditions to the extension while the planning permission now has an expiry date of December 31, 2023. 

The council state that this application made by Bremore Partnership was for a further extension of duration of planning permission originally granted on July 27, 2005.

This permission initially expired on July 26, 2010. On August 17, 2010 this permission was extended to May 10, 2013.

On August 10, 2013 it was again extended pursuant to Section 42 of the Planning & Development Act 2000, as amended, and this permission expired on May 10, 2018.

The application was further extended in accordance with Section 42(1A) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended, and expired on December 31, 2021.

The council decided to extend the permission further on February 4, 2022 and the planning permission is now due to expire in 2023. 

In their application to the local authority, Bremore Partnership said "it had been planned to complete the remaining properties within the Longfield estate but due to the Covid-19 pandemic all work on site was effectively halted for the last two years".

They added: "Drastic fluctuations in the prices of building materials have added to the volatility of the construction industry." 

In response to a further information request by the local authority, the partnership detailed that the proposed works are to be "completed within the proposed extension and the works which have been completed to date".

"It is proposed to finish a number of semi-detached and detached houses, apartment units and creche building and section of the estate road and lighting and ancillary works serving same," the response stated. 

As part of BidX1's latest online auction - due to take place on February 17 - it is offering 26 ready-to-go house plots which are being put up for sale in the housing estate in Boherlahan. 

The advertisement states that the site boasts full planning permission for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses with Part V already complied with.

The development has a guide price of €250,000 on the BidX1 website. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media