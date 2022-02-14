Search

14 Feb 2022

CBS Thurles pay tribute to Padraic Maher as he retires

14 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

There was a terrible sadness about the school today to hear about Padraic Maher's retirement. Padraic has been a big favourite of numerous boys for a long time in the school and will continue to belong into the future.

When students come through the gates in years to come, they will say how this was where Padraic went to school.

His consistent displays for club and county have been incredible over the past number of years, and we wish him the very best in his retirement. Padraic, like so many other past pupils, has often returned to speak to the boys, and we are sure he will continue to visit in the future.

Padraic entered the school in 2001. He didn't do TY and completed his Leaving Cert at 17 in 2006.

Prior to this, a very young Thurles CBS team were defeated in the Harty Cup final by St Flannan's in 2005, with Padraic lining out at full-back as a 16-year-old.

That team included future Tipperary players such as John Coughlan, Pa Burke, Michael Gleeson, Timmy Hammersley and Michael Cahill. Having gone through the back door, they were eventually knocked out by St Kieran's in the All-Ireland series.

The following year, Padraic again lined out at full-back and were unlucky to be defeated in the Harty semi-final by a last-minute goal by Middleton. Padraic had very strong campaigns in both of these championships and really brought him to prominence both in Tipperary and to the wider public.

Padraic lined out further out the field in his younger days, often playing midfield and in the forwards.

They were defeated in the Rice Cup final in 2003 against Charleville. He scored a goal in the final, but unfortunately, this was the second year in a row he was on a losing side in a final, narrowly missing out the previous year also in the final.

He played at all grades in the school, White Cup, Dean Ryan, Croke Cup, Fitzgerald Cup, and on football teams also.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

