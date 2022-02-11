Hilarious! South Tipp U14 team make sure to leave room for Mattie McGrath in team photo

CREDIT: The 2 Johnnies
Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies have given a shout out to the South Tipp U14 team who left room for Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath in their team.
Check out the tweet below:
Shout out to the South Tipp U14 team who left room for Mattie McGrath in their team today pic.twitter.com/3VKKAJNyF1— The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) February 5, 2022
Mike Connolly Loughmore Castliney receiving the Mac Gabhann Cup from Tom Maher for the first time in the schools history
