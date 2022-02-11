BREAKING: Irish winner of almost €31m Euromillions jackpot! Check those tickets!

File photo
There has been an Irish winner of the Euromillions jackpot.
The winning ticket for Friday night's €30,928,077 EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Ireland, the National Lottery has said.
The winning numbers were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45 and the lucky stars were 7 and 11.
Someone in Ireland has won tonight’s incredible #EuroMillions Jackpot of €30,928,078!!— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) February 11, 2022
#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/CIfjqjInvG
The result was announced by the National Lottery on Twitter.
It is the latest in a long line of Irish jackpot wins since the game began in 2004.
A Dublin woman, who chose to remain private, won €49.5m in July 2020.
