New date announced for west Tipperary fashion show

FASHION SHOW NEW DATE
Due to the extra bank holiday announced for Friday, March 18, Knockavilla & Donaskeigh Community Council are moving their planned fashion show out to Friday March 25 in Knockavilla Hall. This is to facilitate the shops as they prepare for our show that night.
A full cheese and wine reception will precede the show. More details to follow in next week’s edition.
