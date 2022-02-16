A lovely spring day out in Tipperary - with a difference!

The Coffee Co-op Grange, Ballingarry
The Coffee Co-op is delighted to be holding its first Spring Market on Sunday, March 20 2022 from 10:30am - 4pm.
We cannot wait to see all the fantastic stalls on display and of course a lovely Spring Day Out for you and your families.
If you are interested in taking a stall please contact The Coffee Coop.
