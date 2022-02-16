BREAKING: Winning Tipperary EuroMillion jackpot ticket is confirmed

The winning ticket was purchased at Larkin's Gala in Killaloe
The National Lottery has confirmed that the €30,928,078 EuroMillions jackpot winner from the draw on Friday 11th February has come forward. Arrangements are now being made for the big winner to claim their truly life-changing prize.
The Mid-West ticketholder became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004 after they purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary on the borders of Co. Clare and Co. Limerick.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team. We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid. This is the 9th National Lottery millionaire to be made in Ireland so far this year and once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”
