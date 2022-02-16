Tipperary's Operation Transformation leader will lead Clonmel Óg walk

Stefano Sweetman
Operation Transformation leader Stefano Sweetman from Clonmel will lead Clonmel Óg GAA club's Ireland Lights Up Walk on this Thursday night, February 17.
The event starts at 7.30pm at the club grounds on the bypass road and there will be an opportunity for photos, and registration, from 7pm.
All are welcome.
