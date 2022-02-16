WEATHER: Warning issued in Tipperary as two storms track across Ireland
Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Tipperary and the whole country from 12pm today, February 16.
Westerly winds from storm Dudley will reach 50-65km/h with gusts from 80-110km/h in coastal areas and on high ground.
The warning is in place until 12 Thursday, February 17.
Storm Eunice is expected to arrive through Thursday night and Friday.
Met Éireann say winds, heavy rain and snow are possible.
Current data suggests snow with the heaviest fall in central and northern Ireland.
High winds are expected in the south of the country.
Snow and wind advisories are in place until 3pm Friday February 18.
More to follow.
