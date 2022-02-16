Ursuline's Shakira Donoghue has been selected for the Irish Boxing Team

Ursuline Fifth Year student Shakira Donoghue who has been selected for the Irish Boxing Team
Following on from the fight, which won her the U18 Lightweight National Title, Shakira Donoghue has been selected to train with the Irish Boxing Team.
Shakira, a Fifth Year student, will travel to Dublin once a week in preparation for the European Championships later on in the year.
In honour of Shakira’s amazing, unanimous win on Friday, 4 February, when she beat Kildare opponent Robyn Murran, the School celebrated her victory by presenting her with a cake to share with her best friends at lunchtime.
Well done and continued success to Shakira, who is representing her School, her club and her County with great distinction.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
