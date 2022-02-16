REPORT: Tipp ladies downed away to Kerry

Tipperary got their Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign for 2022 off to a losing start with a narrow defeat to Kerry in Killarney last Sunday afternoon.

Both sides were missing some key players so it afforded the opportunity for other players on both sides to stake their claim for the season ahead. Tipperary made three changes from the side listed on the program while Kerry lined out selected.

The first quarter was a low scoring affair as both sides showed signs of early season rust as the score at the end of the first quarter was Kerry 0-2 Tipperary 0-1. The premier county raised the first white flag of the afternoon. Some patient play by the Tipperary forwards saw centre half back Anna Rose Kennedy slot over.

Kerry soon responded. Kerry were awarded a free which was taken short by Anna Galvin. It found Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh who slotted over for her first score of the afternoon. Shortly before the first half interval Niamh Carmody put Kerry into the lead.

Despite the close attention of the Tipperary players she swiveled and turned to see her shot sail over. Kerry would dominate the rest of the half as Tipperary failed to score in this period. With Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointing over a further three scores two from frees either side of Anna Galvin’s point from play after fouls on Rachel Dwyer & Caoimhe Evans saw Kerry go in at the break with a five-point lead 0-6 to 0-1.

The opening ten minutes of the second half saw both sides missing some very scorable chances and making a raft of substitutions. Kerry will be disappointed that they didn’t extend their lead further while Tipperary will be disappointed at not having reduced the deficit.

Nearly ten minutes passed in the half before Kerry registered their first score, a free from Ní Mhuireachtaigh was quickly followed by another free as the home side opened up a seven-point lead. Prior to the water break the premier county raised the white flag with midfielder Caitlin Kennedy pointing to reduce the deficit to six. Tipperary began the final quarter in determined fashion and immediately ran at the Kerry defence winning a free.

Cornerback Emma Cronin came up the field to slot over and make it a five-point game. The premier county then intercepted a Kerry attack and worked the ball upfield.

Tipperary midfielder Caitlin Kennedy hand passed the ball over the Kerry defence to the on-rushing substitute Angela McGuigan who fisted it to the net despite the presence of Kerry keeper Ciara Butler to make it a two-point game. Kerry extended the lead to three with a free from Louise after she was fouled.

With five minutes of normal time remaining Louise pointed from play as Kerry withstood a Tipperary fightback took control of the game entering the closing stages.

Indeed Kerry could have had a goal late on. Cornerback Ciara O’Brien made a great run upfield and from a tight angle her shot was well saved by Tipperary keeper Lauren Fitzpatrick who made some excellent saves throughout the game. With both sides exchanging scores from play, Kerry’s Niamh Carmody and Tipperary’s Niamh Martin Kerry ran four points winners on a score line Kerry 0-11 Tipperary 1-4.

Kerry: C Butler, C O’Brien, K Cronin, J O’Sullivan, A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy, M O’Connell, A Galvin (0-1), N Carmody (0-2), C Evans, N Ní Chonchúir K Brosnan, R Dwyer, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-8 5f).

Subs: D O’Leary for R Dwyer, M O’Connell for C Evans, A Clifford for K Brosnan, K Ann Hanrahan for C O’Brien, A Dillane for C Murphy, M Johnston for N Ní Chonchúir.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick, K Neassa Towey, L Morrissey, E Cronin (0-1f), S English, A Rose Kennedy (0-1), C Davey, C Kennedy (0-1), E Kelly, M Murphy, M Creedon, C O’Dwyer, M Curley, A Carey, N Martin (0-1).

Subs: A McGuigan for Elaine Kelly, C Hennessy for A Carey, C English for N Towey, N Hayes for M Creedon.